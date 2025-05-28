Ann Arbor Transportation Commission looks at the draft Comp Plan

Ann Arbor’s Transportation Commission and department are making their suggestions known as to what revisions they would like to see to the draft Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

The draft plan was released in April and has been getting revised particularly through the planning commission and staff. There is a strong connection between future transportation uses and the Comp Plan, with a focus on mobility and transit availability.

City Planner Michelle Bennett says they are looking at a simultaneous project of future and transportation needs.

“There’s always the kind of chicken and the egg with planning, like did land use come first and then transportation follows, or does land use follow transportation? So, in this case we tried to consider both at the same time.”

Recommendations include more emphasis on increasing public transportation and a bike network that’s separated from motor vehicles.

The plan is not expected to be finalized until November.

