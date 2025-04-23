Ann Arbor Planning Commission discusses Comp Plan housing proposals

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission took a look Tuesday at the draft Comprehensive Land Use Plan’s recommendations on housing and neighborhoods.

The Comp Plan addresses the city’s objective to steadily add housing over the next 25 years. To do that, the plan calls for more density in all residential districts. How to do that without damaging the character of the neighborhoods has been the core of recent debate.

Commissioner Richard Norton says they want to see the least disruption, but the changes are necessary.

“It’s pretty clear that at least one of the driving factors that’s constraining affordable housing is because we’ve expanded horizontally through low-density development. And unless we start building up, we can’t accommodate the demand.”

The Commission has been going over the draft of the plan point by point. The first open house regarding the draft will be held Thursday from 3-7 PM at the Westgate Library.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

