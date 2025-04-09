© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Council gives its recommendation on future low-rise housing

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 9, 2025 at 6:28 AM EDT
Residents gather to address the Ann Arbor Planning Commission on April 8, 2025.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Residents gather to address the Ann Arbor Planning Commission on April 8, 2025.

The Ann Arbor City Council has sent the Planning Commission its preferences regarding the future of single and dual family housing in the upcoming Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

One of the more controversial issues is to eliminate the prohibition on multifamily housing in single and dual family zoned neighborhoods. Supporters say it must happen for Ann Arbor to tackle its housing shortage.

Part of that debate is how large the new multifamily units should be. The Council is suggesting the limit be three stories, up to 35 feet high.

Council member and Planning Commissioner Lisa Disch says it’s a good compromise.

“This is a great organic, emerging consensus. It does not represent the city. It’s not supposed to. It was supposed to provide a basis for the engagement on the draft.”

The Planning Commission is expected to formally hear a presentation on the draft Comp Plan next week.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
