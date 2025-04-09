Ann Arbor City Council gives its recommendation on future low-rise housing

The Ann Arbor City Council has sent the Planning Commission its preferences regarding the future of single and dual family housing in the upcoming Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

One of the more controversial issues is to eliminate the prohibition on multifamily housing in single and dual family zoned neighborhoods. Supporters say it must happen for Ann Arbor to tackle its housing shortage.

Part of that debate is how large the new multifamily units should be. The Council is suggesting the limit be three stories, up to 35 feet high.

Council member and Planning Commissioner Lisa Disch says it’s a good compromise.

“This is a great organic, emerging consensus. It does not represent the city. It’s not supposed to. It was supposed to provide a basis for the engagement on the draft.”

The Planning Commission is expected to formally hear a presentation on the draft Comp Plan next week.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

