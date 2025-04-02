Draft of Ann Arbor's Comprehensive Land Use Plan in hands of Planning Commission

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission is about to begin the process of reviewing the new draft of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan. It’s expected to garner a long look over the next several months.

The plan submitted by consultants Interface Studios on Monday is in the hands of the city’s planning department. The commission is expected to hold meetings and engagement sessions over the next several months.

Planning Manager Brett Lenart says staff will review the draft for about a week.

“I have identified a few changes that I am going to request from the consultants before we distribute it. And then in the second week, I anticipate sharing that draft with this Commission, with the City Council, of course, and with the public.”

Some residents say they want to preserve the character of Ann Arbor’s traditional neighborhoods and their current single and duplex housing stock must stay as it is. But others say there must be more density to meet the city’s growing housing needs.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org