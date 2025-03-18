© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

Ann Arbor City Council deals with technical issues, approves affordable housing

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 18, 2025 at 6:55 AM EDT
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Council experienced technical difficulties during its March 17, 2025 meeting.

More affordable housing is coming to Ann Arbor after the City Council Monday night approved a new Avalon Housing project on South Maple Rd.

Technical difficulties prevented the meeting from airing or being recorded. Avalon Housing is looking to build a four-story building with 39 affordable one-bedroom units on a 1.5-acre lot. It’s on Maple between Liberty and Pauline.

Ward 1 Council member Lisa Disch says it’s good to see more affordable housing going up in Ann Arbor.

“We see a project like this, and we are grateful. Homelessness has increased 20% overall in Washtenaw County since 2020. There is a 50% increase for those who experience chronic homelessness.”

The lack of broadcasting capabilities did force the Council to postpone the discussion and vote on a resolution for the Arbor South development.

