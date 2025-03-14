Ann Arbor Energy Commission postpones carbon fee resolution

Ann Arbor’s Energy Commission has put the brakes on a resolution asking the City Council to pass a carbon pollution impact fee.

Since Ann Arbor passed the A2ZERO plan, 32 developments have been approved by the city that are natural gas connected.

Commissioner John Mirsky says it shows there needs to be stronger measures to reduce greenhouse gases.

“The emissions from those buildings eat up about the equivalent--just these new buildings--eat up the equivalent of about two-thirds of a year of decarbonization activities.”

But questions have been raised if such a fee would be legal since natural gas heating is allowed in the building code.

The Commission decided to postpone any vote on the resolution and instead sent it to the Building Decarbonization working group. The measure will be reassessed and brought back once complete.

