© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Ann Arbor Energy Commission postpones carbon fee resolution

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 14, 2025 at 6:23 AM EDT
Ann Arbor Energy Commission meets via Zoom
City of Ann Arbor
/
Zoom
Ann Arbor Energy Commission meets via Zoom

Ann Arbor’s Energy Commission has put the brakes on a resolution asking the City Council to pass a carbon pollution impact fee.

Since Ann Arbor passed the A2ZERO plan, 32 developments have been approved by the city that are natural gas connected.

Commissioner John Mirsky says it shows there needs to be stronger measures to reduce greenhouse gases.

“The emissions from those buildings eat up about the equivalent--just these new buildings--eat up the equivalent of about two-thirds of a year of decarbonization activities.”

But questions have been raised if such a fee would be legal since natural gas heating is allowed in the building code.

The Commission decided to postpone any vote on the resolution and instead sent it to the Building Decarbonization working group. The measure will be reassessed and brought back once complete.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City Councilann arbor energy commissionJohn MirskyA2Zero Carbon Neutrality Plancarbon taxcarbon emissionsCarbon Neutralitygreenhouse gas emissionsenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content