A2Zero challenges locals to reduce waste with 'Zero Waste' Challenge

The City of Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations and zerowaste.org are hosting the Zero Waste Challenge. The week-long challenge will gamify ways to reduce waste for local residents.

Challenge participants will receive daily emails with tips and activities to help educate them about producing less waste.

Sean Reynolds is the senior analyst for the Office of Sustainability and Innovations. He says the challenge's goal is to kickstart interest in transitioning from a linear use-and-dispose economy to a sustainable circular economy.

“Circular economy is an economy in which goods and items are given a longer lifespan and used to their best and greatest use.”

Reynolds says the challenge is a steppingstone in helping Ann Arbor achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. He adds he hopes participants finish the challenge aware of the city’s clothing swap events and ways to move to a more sustainable diet.

