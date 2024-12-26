© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

New year promises further progress on establishing Ann Arbor's new SEU

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 26, 2024 at 5:46 AM EST
Gas to geothermal
HEET
/
heet.org
Gas to geothermal

With the voters of Ann Arbor approving establishing a Sustainable Energy Utility (SEU), 2025 will see the beginning of its creation, but there is still a lot to get done.

The first thing is to set the basics for the SEU, including some changes to the city charter, creating the rules, and establishing a governance structure, including a job description for an executive director.

Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults says the basic standardization for all the procedures needs to be set forth.

“We just hired a project manager to consult and help us build the bylaws that are going to govern the SEU, to help us with the technical specifications for contractors, who are going to install the solar and the battery or the geothermal system.”

Stults says all of that will be followed by ongoing stakeholder engagement, like with DTE, legal and regulatory work, and developing a customer recruitment and retention plan.

The launch is still expected to be about 18 months away.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovationsmissy stultsDTE Energy Co.geo-thermal energySolar PowerSolarclean energysustainabilityenvironmentnew year
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content