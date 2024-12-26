New year promises further progress on establishing Ann Arbor's new SEU

With the voters of Ann Arbor approving establishing a Sustainable Energy Utility (SEU), 2025 will see the beginning of its creation, but there is still a lot to get done.

The first thing is to set the basics for the SEU, including some changes to the city charter, creating the rules, and establishing a governance structure, including a job description for an executive director.

Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults says the basic standardization for all the procedures needs to be set forth.

“We just hired a project manager to consult and help us build the bylaws that are going to govern the SEU, to help us with the technical specifications for contractors, who are going to install the solar and the battery or the geothermal system.”

Stults says all of that will be followed by ongoing stakeholder engagement, like with DTE, legal and regulatory work, and developing a customer recruitment and retention plan.

The launch is still expected to be about 18 months away.

