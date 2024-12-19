Ann Arbor's Bryant neighborhood receives federal funding for geothermal energy project

The City of Ann Arbor has been awarded a $10 million federal grant for the installation of a geothermal energy system in the Bryant neighborhood.

The grant comes from the US Department of Energy to implement a community heating and cooling system in Bryant.

Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults says one of the great things about geothermal is that it uses a closed circulatory system of water or a liquid mix.

“But once it’s filled, it stays filled. You’re basically just using that as it conducts energy. So, it’s pulling energy from the ground. The water holds that energy. It moves through the system. It goes into your heat pump and is able to provide heating or cooling, depending on what season you’re in.”

Stults says the plan is to drill 500 feet-deep wells in Arbor Oaks Park. They will then lay underground pipes from the wells to the homes with the park returning to its original form.

