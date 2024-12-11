Issues of the Environment: White Tail Solar Project in Washtenaw County marks progress in renewable energy and sustainability goals

Overview



The White Tail Solar Project is a 120-megawatt solar farm approved for Augusta and York Townships in Washtenaw County, Michigan. Spread across 1,160 to 1,500 acres of farmland, it will generate clean electricity for approximately 15,000–20,000 homes annually. This $130 million investment underscores a significant push towards renewable energy in the region.

The project is a key component of Washtenaw County’s renewable energy efforts. The initiative aligns closely with the county’s ambitious Resilient Washtenaw Climate Action Plan, which aims for net-zero emissions across the county by 2035 and for county operations by 2030

Local farmers have partnered with developers by leasing their land for the project. Solar farm leases in Michigan typically pay between $700 and $1,500 per acre annually, with potential escalator clauses increasing payments by 1-3% annually for inflation. In contrast, traditional farming in Michigan generally yields $100 to $350 per acre annually in cash rent for farmland, depending on factors like soil quality and crop type, according to Michigan Farm News. Lease periods vary but typically last the life or the panels at 20-30 years, although exact figures for this project were not forthcoming.

In addition to reducing carbon emissions and supporting pollinator-friendly habitats, the project is estimated to generate $1.35 million in local tax revenue in its first year. These funds will benefit schools, infrastructure, and community services in Augusta and York Townships .

Initial controversy over land use, potential property devaluation, and ecological impacts led to extensive negotiations and redesigns. The developers made significant changes to reduce the footprint, preserve wetlands, and meet stricter setback requirements. Legal disputes were resolved through a consent judgment in 2023, paving the way for the project’s approval.

Construction on the White Tail Solar Project began in 2024, and operations are expected to start in 2025. This initiative will create 150 temporary construction jobs and two permanent positions.

Transcription

David Fair: A new solar project is under construction right now in Washtenaw County, and it's expected to provide positive environmental and economic benefits. I'm David Fair, and welcome to this week's edition of Issues of the Environment on 89 one WEMU. The White Tail Solar Project is going to span across 1200 acres of farmland in Augusta and York Townships and, when fully operational, should generate enough electricity to power 15 to 20,000 homes and increase local tax revenues along the way. Our guest this morning is Dick Cupka. He serves as chair of the York Township Planning Commission. And thank you so much for carving out time for us today, Dick! I appreciate it!

Dick Cupka Dick Cupka

Dick Cupka: My pleasure! Good to be with you!

David Fair: Well, this project has been a long time coming. How long have these discussions been going on?

Dick Cupka: Well, we started at York Township in 2021, so it's been almost four years that we've been working on it. A small portion of some of the land in Augusta Township actually started over ten years ago on what was then a failed project called Rail Splitters One, I believe. And it now has kind of morphed into the whole White Tail Solar Project.

David Fair: And Ranger Power is the developer that's going to lead the construction project. Why was this Chicago-based company the right choice for developing solar here in Washtenaw County and, in particular, in your community?

Dick Cupka: Well, they have experience all over the country with solar projects. In particular, we went up to one of the projects they had under construction in Shiawassee County, and we met with the developer, we met with the builder, actually observed how they were interacting with the neighbors and the rest of the residents. And we felt it was a good fit. We were comfortable working with them.

David Fair: Of the roughly 1200 acres, the White Tail Solar Project will cover about 450 in your community, the other 750 in Augusta Township. All of it farmland, correct?

Dick Cupka: Well, most of it is farmland. Some of it is undeveloped. At this point. It might be some woods and wetlands and things like that. But those are areas where the actual solar panels won't be. So, they are areas for, like, water runoff and things like that. So, it's basically farmland now. And in the future, it can be returned to farmland as well.

David Fair: There's been a lot of controversy regarding local control of renewable energy projects. The state of Michigan has the right to now site these kinds of projects over local objections where that happens. But it's not happening with this project. How did York Township, Augusta Township and Ranger Power win community support for such an expansive project?

Dick Cupka: Well, one thing is working with Ranger Power, they were very open to existing ordinances. First of all, we have a master plan in York Township that says a solar project can be a supplemental use permit on agricultural land. And so, we have kind of a guideline on how we wanted to proceed. So, they were willing to work with us on things like setbacks and vegetative screening, so that if you lived in a home across the street from one or something like that where one of the fields are, you won't be looking at them all the time. Noise decibel limits were actually lower for us than they were from the state. So, what happens is Ranger Power was willing to work with on things that made it fit into the community better.

David Fair: WEMU's Issues of the Environment conversation with York Township Planning Commission chair Dick Cupka continues. And let's talk power and money for a moment. How much energy will the fully operational White Tail project create?

Dick Cupka: It should be about 120 megawatts.

David Fair: And I mentioned in the open that is expected to generate enough power to fully power 15 to 20,000 homes on an annual basis?

Dick Cupka: Yes. And it's also got quite a bit of offset for like carbon footprint of automobiles, something like 46,000 cars or something like that it will offset. So, I mean, it'll be it'll be significant. It's one part of the puzzle for renewable energy as well as natural gas and nuclear and things like that for the future.

David Fair: So, how much money is this project expected to pump into the local economy?

Dick Cupka: Well, they're expected to spend about $150 million on it. Definitely, it's going to have 150-200 construction jobs during construction. And then, there will be some long-term employment for caretakers and maintenance on the facility. So, the other thing is that the tax base is kind of up in the air, as to whether it's based on value or based on megawatts produced. But that will all work out well too. It essentially offsets agriculture.

David Fair: I would assume that some, if not much of this land is privately owned at the moment, right?

Dick Cupka: It was. It mostly was farmland used by individual farmers around the area. And what happens with farmers is, as they age, many farmers don't have 401k's or pensions and stuff like that to have to look to other sources to be able to have retirement income. And so, some may be leasing the land to Ranger Power or to, ultimately, the utility company and others have actually sold it.

David Fair: Is there an expected revenue loss because some of this farmland will no longer be actively producing?

Dick Cupka: No, I think it'll be fully offset by the amount of income for the townships that is based on either megawatt output or on value, depending on what the state decides. We look at it to be a net positive for the township.

David Fair: We're talking with Dick Cupka about the under-construction White Tail Solar Project in Augusta and York Township's on 89 one WEMU's Issues of the Environment. Dick serves as chair of the York Township Planning Commission. Among concerns in many communities, considering these kinds of projects, as you touched upon, is the unappealing aesthetics and increase in noise. And you said that these are being addressed by existing township ordinance. So, what if we come to a place where that ordinance is no longer sufficient based on the reaction of the community as this gets up and running?

Dick Cupka: They have to abide by the ordinances. So, there will be monitoring of things. Actually, the noise is very, very slight. The solar farm is a good neighbor. Even when it's in agriculture, you've got tractors plowing and planting and herbicides and insecticides being spread and combining noise and dust and things like that. Once this is in, after the year's worth of construction that it's going to go through, it's a great neighbor. It's quiet and it's there. And in fact, the grasses underneath it and stuff are specifically picked to be good for pollinators for. So, it helps the surrounding farms and helps beekeepers and things like that. I don't anticipate any issues about it being against any of our ordinances.

David Fair: Well, you touched on this earlier as well and made me write a note to myself to come back to it. But everything has a shelf life, and that could include massive solar arrays as well. So, you do have a plan in place if the time should come to decommission this solar array.

Dick Cupka: Absolutely. It's called the decommissioning plan, and it has actually a bond and an escrow for that in two years' time. Let's say we come up with some other magic method for creating electricity. And this becomes obsolete or maybe it becomes just inefficient because there are more efficient ways the decommissioning plan pays for and calls for the removal of everything and returning the ground back to agricultural use.

David Fair: And you said 20 years. Is that an anticipated timeline of the usefulness of this project or just a time in which it can be reassessed?

Dick Cupka: No. Actually, it's a 25-30-year project we anticipate. It will be reassessed every five years for the cost in case the bond needs to be changed, the amount needs to be changed for what's withheld for decommissioning it. And at that point, once it drops below a point where it is sufficient to produce there, then the decommissioning plan kicks in.

David Fair: Well, Washtenaw County, as well as the state of Michigan, have some rather ambitious carbon neutrality plans and goals. How far along does this help move those goals toward success?

Dick Cupka: I can't talk about the overall thing, but I know that the solar portion of energy production in Michigan is currently at about 11.3%, something like that, which the greatest portion is still natural gas and coal. And so, then I think it's like 23% or something for nuclear. This obviously, from 11%, if we get more of these solar farms around the state, it could bump up to 15 or 20%. But I don't anticipate it being the sole source. But it will be a piece of that puzzle.

David Fair: And this is under construction and is expected to be completed and fully operational in 2026?

Dick Cupka: Yeah. About the spring of 2026, they expect it to be up and running. So, that's what we hope. So, it'll have some construction. Talking about neighborhood impact and stuff, there will be some noise while we're pounding the posts. And the posts are not set in concrete or anything. They are big steel posts that are pounded into the ground, and the solar arrays are attached to them. So, when actually for decommissioning, they can be just pulled out of the ground, and it's restored essentially. But the construction takes place in different areas at a time. So, the noise will move around a bit, but it should be done in about 15 months or so.

David Fair: Well, I think it's a rather exciting project! And it's definitely moving towards a renewable energy future! Thank you for explaining it to us today! I appreciate it!

Dick Cupka: You're very welcome! Thanks for having me!

David Fair: That is Dick Cupka. He is chair of the York Township Planning Commission and has been our guest on Issues of the Environment. To learn more about the White Tail Solar Project, you stop by our website at wemu.org. Issues of the Environment is produced in partnership with the office of the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner, and you hear it every Wednesday. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station, 89 one WEMU FM, Ypsilanti.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

