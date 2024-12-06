1st Friday Focus on the Environment: Next Michigan House Minority Leader looks at green priorities in lame duck and next Legislative session

ABOUT REP. RANJEEV PURI:

State Rep. Ranjeev Puri is a strong supporter of policies that lift up Michigan families and workers, strengthen our state’s economy, and provide protection and space for diversity, equity, and inclusion. He is the House Majority Whip and is serving his second term in the Michigan House, representing Canton Township in the 24th House District.

Before joining the Legislature, Rep. Puri worked in financial consulting and then went on to work for President Barack Obama. After completing his MBA, Rep. Puri began his work in Detroit’s automotive industry, helping solve complex business problems and developing innovative solutions to help prepare Michigan for the economy of tomorrow. He believes in holistic solutions to the challenges facing the automotive industry, from cultivating the required talent by investing in our public education system to fixing and modernizing our infrastructure and building a regional transit system to attract and retain the talent of tomorrow.

The son of immigrants and proud product of the “American Dream” Rep. Puri is a strong advocate for inclusion, equity and equality for people of all backgrounds and experiences.

Rep. Puri received his undergraduate degree in economics and finance and went on to receive his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2014. He resides in Canton Township with his wife, Nidhi, and their three young sons.

ABOUT LISA WOZNIAK:

Michigan League of Conservation Voters / michiganlcv.org Michigan League of Conservation Voters executive director Lisa Wozniak

Lisa’s career spans over two decades of environmental and conservation advocacy in the political arena. She is a nationally- recognized expert in non-profit growth and management and a leader in Great Lakes protections. Lisa is a three-time graduate from the University of Michigan, with a bachelor's degree and two ensuing master's degrees in social work and Education.

Lisa serves a co-host and content partner in 89.1 WEMU's '1st Friday Focus on the Environment.'

RESOURCES:

Michigan League of Conservation Voters

Michigan House of Representatives

Rep. Ranjeev Puri

TRANSCRIPTION:

David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU, and change is coming to state governance in Michigan. I'm David Fair, and welcome to the December edition of WEMU's First Friday Focus on the Environment. Republicans won back control of the state House of Representatives in November, and Democrats will no longer have control of both chambers and the Governor's office come January. What is the Democrats plan for the rest of lame duck and as the minority party in the House in the next legislative session? We were wondering that ourselves. My partner on First Fridays is Lisa Wozniak, and she serves as executive director of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, and she found the perfect person to help provide some insight into where environmental priorities will land as we move forward. Always good to have you here, Lisa!

Lisa Wozniak: And it's always good to be here, David! It's been a really good year of First Friday shows!

David Fair: Indeed!

Lisa Wozniak: And I'm super proud of what we've been able to cover. And this last one for 2024 may be among the most important as we prepare for the changes that you alluded to. State Representative Ranjeev Puri, who has been serving as the Majority Whip this session, he's from Canton Township, has been elected by the Democratic caucus to serve as we move into the next session as the House Minority Leader. And so today, we're very fortunate to have him with us on the other end of the WEMU news line. So, Representative Puri, thank you so much for making time for us today!

Rep. Ranjeev Puri: Thank you! Thank you, Lisa! Thank you, David! I'm really excited to be here with you guys this morning!

David Fair: Well, how vital do you view the remainder of the lame duck session in advance of the switch in party control?

Rep. Ranjeev Puri: I think it's extremely vital. You know, I think the way that things are set up, a lot of business can get done during lame duck. And obviously, as Lisa was just mentioning in the opening segment, as I get ready to kind of take the reins of the Democratic leader in the next Legislature, everything that we do and don't do this term will affect us in the 103rd Legislature. So, we are kind of keeping our eyes very open and really excited about the potential to get as many priorities done in the last remaining days here as we close out the 102nd Legislature.

Lisa Wozniak: So, Representative Puri, as you well know, State Senator Jeff Irwin and State Representative Jason Morgan are both Democrats from Ann Arbor. And they've introduced legislation reinstating Michigan's polluter pay law, which would force polluting industries to clean up contamination, as opposed to putting them on the back of taxpayers. Do you anticipate this legislation getting any traction in the coming days in lame duck?

Rep. Ranjeev Puri: Well, there is a clock that is running out. So, if this legislation, which I support, was to to get some airtime, I would have to move relatively quickly. My understanding is that this particular set of bills still needs to move through the committee level of both the House and the Senate. And so, again, time is running out. If that's going to happen, that needs to happen very quickly.

David Fair: What has been the holdup? I mean, because this has been introduced year after year, and it seems to go nowhere. And with a Democratic governor and two chambers controlled by Democrats, why hasn't polluter pay gone further?

Rep. Ranjeev Puri: You know, I don't want to speculate, not on the particular package itself. I know that there's a number of of stakeholders that are affected by this legislation. When legislation is not moving, it is obviously critical to look into where the roadblocks are coming from.

David Fair: WEMU's First Friday Focus on the Environment conversation with Democratic State Representative Ranjeev Puri continues as he prepares to become Minority Leader in the Michigan House. The other voice you hear is that of my co-host, Lisa Wozniak from the Michigan League of Conservation Voters.

Lisa Wozniak: Another question on lame duck before we take a look further down the road, another issue that's getting some attention is removing local oversight and control of aggregate mines--things like gravel and sand. And some say that this material, too, is necessary to "fix the damn roads." And others argue that they disrupt local quality of life, might destroy rich farm soils or expose groundwater to contamination or even pollute local air and with dust and truck traffic. Do you expect anything to happen on this issue in lame duck?

Rep. Ranjeev Puri: You know, again, we're kind of making us look into the eight-ball here. This is legislation that is nuanced. There are kind of advocates, obviously, on both sides of this as we sort of division. We are kind of guessing here. We have limited time left. And so, this is a very complex piece of legislation. If this was to get to move, I know that it certainly would have to be a very, very bipartisan piece of legislation because, as I can speak as the House Majority Whip to the Democratic caucus, I know that there is certainly a great deal of pushback from my caucus alone.

David Fair: Many of the measures that have been introduced in this legislative session will expire and have to be reintroduced, if so desired, in the new session where you will be House Minority Leader. Democrats will be in the minority with a 52-58 split in the state House. We know that Michigan's land and water are not partisan issues to everyday Michiganders. Where do you find common ground on environmental priorities. And where there is not, how can you reach across the aisle to work with Republicans on those issues?

Rep. Ranjeev Puri: As a Democratic leader, I will have my hand extended, ready to work on bipartisan issues that treat our environment and that protect our land, air and water. The way the dynamics of the House are set up is that the speaker gets to set the agenda. And so, Speaker-elect Matt Hall will be setting his agenda for next term. And where there is common ground for common sense issues, House Democrats will be ready and willing to play ball. You know, I guess the bigger piece of this conversation is the jury's still out, in terms of the exact agenda that's going to be set up and then the type of legislation that the Michigan House will be running next year. And so, as long as there's an opportunity for pragmatic solutions that, again, just improve the everyday quality of lives of Michiganders that preserve our air, wind and water here in Michigan, House Democrats will be showing up ready to work.

David Fair: WEMU's First Friday Focus on the Environment conversation with State Representative Ranjeev Puri continues. The Democrat from Canton Township will serve as House Minority Leader when the new legislative session begins in January.

Lisa Wozniak: You know, some of the post-election analysis has indicated that voters were highly sensitive to inflation, which led them to cast ballots for President-elect Trump because he was speaking to pocketbook, kitchen table issues. As one of the new Democratic leaders, what do you think your party--the Democratic Party--and your colleagues can and should do to better connect your priorities to voters around these issues?

Rep. Ranjeev Puri: Yeah, I think that's a great question, Lisa. And that's something that we are back in the lab, all putting our heads together to figure out the best way to respond to this. And so, I think the election results, I think, were an indictment on the Democratic message. And so, I think there's absolutely a need to better connect with the voters. I don't think that the pendulum needs to overcorrect. I think a majority of voters still respond to Democratic values. I think there was a messaging problem. The House Democrats, Senate Democrats and Michigan Democrats as a whole laid out a very robust plan for the economics, for pocketbook issues, for kitchen table issues. We just need to better connect with with those voters, because a lot of the work that we did, like repealing the pension tax and fighting with prescription drug costs, there is a whole host of pieces of legislation that we turned into law in the 102nd Legislature. But we need to just be better about how we message and how we connect with Michiganders all across the state.

David Fair: One final question for you. Michigan has set a goal of having 50% of its energy generation come from renewable sources by the year 2030. And that's really right around the corner. And that's a very ambitious goal. Do you think split government in Lansing will have an impact on achieving that goal?

Rep. Ranjeev Puri: Well, the jury's still out. Again, when we come back for the 103rd Legislature starting in early January next year, we will see just what exactly Speaker-elect Matt Hall has set up for his agenda. And when there are opportunities to play ball, to try to work on pragmatic solutions as I mentioned, House Democrats will be ready. I think the voters of Michigan obviously voted to break up the Democratic trifecta that we had. And so, we are here in split government. I am hopeful that there is going to be solutions in which we can frey above the partisan divide and find solutions even within the clean energy space. I think also, regardless of what we are doing at the Michigan House level, there are certain things are going to happen beyond our control, as I allude to some of the work that will be happening in D.C. and what President-elect Trump will be doing to programs like the IRA and others that I know that have provided federal funds for a lot of the clean energy investments that the state of Michigan is looking to make or outside partners we're looking to make in Michigan. And so, where there's opportunity, I cannot emphasize enough that my hand will be extended to work across the aisle to to find those solutions. But unfortunately, some of those things may be out of our control, depending on what happens at the national landscape.

David Fair: Well, congratulations on being selected as House Minority Leader by your colleagues and thank you for the time today!

Rep. Ranjeev Puri: Well, I appreciate being here! Thank you! Thank you for having me!

David Fair: That is State Representative Ranjeev Puri. The Canton Township Democrat will become House Minority Leader when the new legislative session commences in January. And thanks to you, Lisa Wozniak! I appreciate another year of First Friday conversations, and I'm looking forward to 2025!

Lisa Wozniak: It's been wonderful, David! And I look forward to it as well!

David Fair: That is Lisa Wozniak. She is executive director of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters and my co-host on WEMU's First Friday Focus on the Environment. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station, 89 one WEMU FM, Ypsilanti.

