Ann Arbor City Council signs off on complete overhaul of Pauline Boulevard

The planned construction on Pauline Boulevard will continue 2018’s overhaul of the street from Seventh to Stadium and is funded by the city’s Capital Improvements Plan.

Nicholas Bayley is the City of Ann Arbor's project engineer. He says besides moving on-street parking from the north side of the road to the south side, there will be additional changes above and below ground.

“On Pauline, we have an existing 8-inch water main that’s going to be replaced with a 12-inch water main. We’re also resurfacing the road and including bike lanes.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in April with replacing the 1920s water main and finish after roads have been repaved around late August or early September.

