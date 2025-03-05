Ann Arbor City Council sets date for library vote

The Ann Arbor City Council has set the date of August 5th for a vote on the new downtown library proposal. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert has this report.

The charter amendment will ask voters to approve selling the Liberty Lane parking structure parcel to the Ann Arbor District Library. The AADL would build a mixed-used development including a new library, housing, retail and open space.

It would replace the urban park “Center of the City” proposal voters approved in 2018.

Mayor Christopher Taylor says it’s time to move forward.

“This is a real, practical, positive vision to secure the downtown library and to transform the lot into an attractive, active public space that benefits everyone--again, all without new taxes.”

The Library Green Conservancy was the group behind the original Center of the City proposal. Its president, Rita Mitchell, says the reason the project has seen little progress is due to delays instigated by the city.

