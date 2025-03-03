Ann Arbor looks to ease burden on nonconforming parcels

The Ann Arbor City Council is being asked tonight to make code changes regarding nonconforming structures in residential districts.

It’s part of Ann Arbor’s goal to streamline the development review process and make increasing density easier.

Over the past ten years, the Zoning Board of Appeals have approved nearly all petitions to alter a nonconforming structure as the city seeks to increase housing options.

Planning Manager Brett Lenart says the change would allow the property modifications without having to go to the ZBA.

“As long as that proposed work is meeting all of the other district requirements for that property, then we can issue that permit and that property can make that sort of incremental change to move forward.”

The ordinance is on first reading, so it will require a public hearing and a second vote before being enacted. It was given a unanimous recommendation for approval by the City Planning Commission.

