Ann Arbor working to streamline development process

The City of Ann Arbor is moving forward on streamlining its economic development process.

In December of 2023, the administration presented to the City Council a report titled “A New Approach to Economic Development.” Last year, the council began approving changes to simplify the review process.

City Planning Manager Brett Lenart says some of the changes are minor, but others are more complex.

“A couple of the big themes are really looking at how much information we require at the time-of-site plan approval vs. maybe we could maybe put off until after site plan approval through a detailed engineering process review.”

Lenart says those changes are going to require a lot of involvement from several city departments. He says others are in the zoning and planning realm, and they are now getting started on it.

