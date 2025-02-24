Ann Arbor Renters Commission opposes possible web vendor

The Ann Arbor Renters Commission is concerned over a possible relationship between the city and CityWise Software LLC. But local officials say the commission is getting ahead of itself.

Earlier this month, CityWise made a presentation to the City Council regarding web software they say helps renters find better deals when looking for an apartment. But some members of the Renters Commission accuse CityWise of working to benefit corporate landlords, leaving smaller rental properties at a disadvantage.

Chair Rosanita Ratcliff says neither the Commission, the Tenants’ Union nor local housing advocates were informed what was happening.

“Some of what was said seems to conflict with some of the long-standing efforts that have been made to protect renters or that we’ve been trying to protect renters.”

CityWise CEO Dominic Anzalone disputes the claims. He says, unlike other apartment search websites, they charge no fees to landlords and the plan is to list all possible rentals in Ann Arbor.

