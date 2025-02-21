New Ann Arbor townhome project clears hurdle

Ann Arbor is looking to swallow another township island for the building of new townhomes.

The 75-unit project is planned on an empty lot of just under six acres that’s currently part of Pittsfield Township. The townhomes would include attached two-car garages for each unit, and nearly half the site will be open space.

Developer Robertson Brothers Vice President Tim Loughrin says the units are expected to cost about half the median home price in Ann Arbor.

“We certainly would like to build detached single-family in the city, but this is certainly something I think that people are looking for where they can get into a house. You don’t get your backyard, but you do get some living space.”

The Ann Arbor City Council voted to seek the annexation. With the intergovernmental agreement with Pittsfield, that’s not expected to be an issue.

