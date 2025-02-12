© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Ann Arbor Township buys back land from mobile home developer

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published February 12, 2025 at 6:38 AM EST
Man and woman near table.
Fauxels
/
Pexels
Man and woman near table.

Ann Arbor Township officials have repurchased a parcel of land along US-23 from Southfield-based real estate group J.A. Bloch & Co., halting plans for a mobile home park.

The repurchase marks the end of a legal dispute that began in 1975 when the Washtenaw County Circuit Court approved the land for mobile home development.

Township Supervisor Diane O’Connell says officials had several concerns about the impact the mobile park would have on the township.

“Looking at township resources and looking at possible impacts to the environment. When we examined those financial costs, we were looking at approximately $500,000 annually.”

O’Connell says now that the township owns the land again, they plan to study the nearly 140-acre parcel to determine the best use for it.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann Arbor TownshipWashtenaw County Circuit Courtwashtenaw countyReal Estatehousing
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
Related Content