Ann Arbor Township buys back land from mobile home developer

Ann Arbor Township officials have repurchased a parcel of land along US-23 from Southfield-based real estate group J.A. Bloch & Co., halting plans for a mobile home park.

The repurchase marks the end of a legal dispute that began in 1975 when the Washtenaw County Circuit Court approved the land for mobile home development.

Township Supervisor Diane O’Connell says officials had several concerns about the impact the mobile park would have on the township.

“Looking at township resources and looking at possible impacts to the environment. When we examined those financial costs, we were looking at approximately $500,000 annually.”

O’Connell says now that the township owns the land again, they plan to study the nearly 140-acre parcel to determine the best use for it.

