Arbor One Apartments under new management

A new management company has been hired to take over the operations of Arbor One Apartments in Ypsilanti.

Ypsilanti-based Beal Properties was hired by the owners of Arbor One Apartments on Green Road to manage and correct a long list of violations at the rental community.

The complex has been under the microscope following reports of crumbling and rotting infrastructure, widespread mold and sewage backups. Tenants have also reported no heat.

During an inspection last year, the city also reported bed bugs and cockroaches.

After the city suspended the rental property’s certificates of compliance, the owners filed a lawsuit against the city for allegedly violating its constitutional rights by foregoing due process.

The city is due to inspect the property again on March 4th.

