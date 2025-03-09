-
The new management of Arbor One Apartments in Ypsilanti is asking for patience as it works to fix the problems that led the city and Washtenaw County to sue the owner over uninhabitable living conditions. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.
The City of Ypsilanti and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office have filed a lawsuit against the owners of Arbor One Apartments for alleged dangerous housing conditions. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.
A new management company has been hired to take over the operations of Arbor One Apartments in Ypsilanti. Caroline MacGregor reports.