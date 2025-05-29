Judge bans Arbor One owners from collecting rent in units not in compliance

A judge has issued an order against the owners of Arbor One Apartments in Ypsilanti requiring them to make repairs and not collect rent until units have a certificate of compliance.

The order by Judge Carol Kuhnke comes after the city and Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit issued a suit in February. It accused Valley Tree Partners LLC of multiple violations that threatened the health of its tenants.

Savit says the residents of Arbor One will be protected.

“Until their apartment has a certificate of compliance issued by the City of Ypsilanti, which certifies that it’s up to code, that it’s a safe place to live in, they have no obligation to pay rent moving forward.”

The order also requires the landlords to provide relocation assistance to any tenant who wishes to leave Arbor One and requires those who want to break their lease be repaid all rent from last September 17th.

