New Arbor One management says cleanup will take some time

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 10, 2025 at 6:13 AM EDT
The new management of Arbor One Apartments in Ypsilanti is asking for patience as it works to fix the problems that led the city and Washtenaw County to sue the owner over uninhabitable living conditions.

Beal Properties took over management shortly before the suit was filed and is not named as defendant. Beal owned Arbor One from 2018 to 2020 but sold to the current owners during the COVID pandemic.

Stewart Beal says he approached previous management after learning about the extremely poor living conditions.

“I had really no idea how out of control that they had gotten. I thought it was going to be a kind of normal, 'let’s get some of this maintenance done'-type stuff. But it turned out to be much more challenging than I even anticipated.”

Beal says they’re working to move everyone who has requested to be relocated, either moving them to another unit as they pass inspection or into a hotel.

Beal says there’s extensive work to be done, and it may not be until September 2026 before it’s completed.

