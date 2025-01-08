Ann Arbor City Council passes new renters' ordinance

With the ban on Pre-Tenancy and excessive application fees now on the books in Ann Arbor, advocates say they’re hoping to see more support for renters.

Councilman Travis Radina says there are still many issues facing tenants in Ann Arbor. Radina says he and fellow council member Cynthia Harrison are working on another ordinance that would address so-called “junk fees,” requiring all costs be revealed prior to signing a lease.

“So, they know that if Apartment A is going to be $1000 a month and Apartment B is going to be $800 a month, that Apartment B that looks cheaper doesn’t have five or six hundred dollars in hidden fees and actually makes it more expensive.”

Radina says they’re working with the Renters Commission, city staff, landlords, and organizations like the Ann Arbor Tenants Union (AATU) to come up with the proper wording.

The AATU praised the passage of the Pre-Tenancy fees ban and has called for similar legislation on a state and federal level.

