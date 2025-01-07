Phase 2 study of city-owned utility postponed by Ann Arbor City Council

The Ann Arbor City Council is putting the brakes on the next study into the city starting its own electric utility.

The agreement with NewGen Strategies & Solutions would complete the study, known as Phase 2. But questions were raised regarding the cost of any legal battles with DTE.

The council on Monday postponed a vote until hearing more from the administration. Mayor Christopher Taylor says the study is very important in the process.

“The Phase 2 study is a substantial expenditure, approximately $1.7 million, and it’s appropriate that both Council and all interested members of the public have a common understanding of what it hopes to accomplish and to be in support of it moving forward.”

The estimated cost of the changeover now ranges from about $300 million to over $1 billion. Supporters that estimate needs to be greatly narrowed before taking it to voters in November 2026.

