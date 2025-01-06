Passing new renters' ordinance on top of agenda for Ann Arbor City Council's first 2025 meeting

The Ann Arbor City Council kicks off the new year with a busy agenda for tonight’s meeting.

The Council will be holding a public hearing and final vote on an ordinance that would ban pre-tenancy fees and set application fees at a maximum of $50. Ann Arbor renters have complained for years about the high cost to just start the process to find a place to live.

3rd Ward Councilman Travis Radina says it will help level the playing field for tenants in the city.

“I just think it’s a really important tool that we will have to make sure that renters are not being overcharged before they even have a lease signed. I can’t think of many other industries where you can be charged hundreds or even thousands of dollars just for the pleasure of being considered.”

The Council is also expected to vote on the Phase 2 municipalization study for a city-owned utility and changes in street parking laws during a snow emergency.

