© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Ann Arbor City Council considering ban on street parking during severe winter weather

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 23, 2024 at 5:47 AM EST
Public Domain Pictures
/
publicdomainpictures.net

The City of Ann Arbor is considering changes to its parking rules during heavy snowstorms.

Currently, parking during snow emergencies is regulated by the odd/even ban. That’s where parking on even numbered dates is banned on the side of a street with even numbered addresses and the opposite for odd numbered dates.

An ordinance under consideration would prohibit all street parking, with some exemptions, during heavy snowstorms. But Mayor Christopher Taylor says there’s still a ways to go before it would be enforced.

Exemptions would include disability plates and placards, streets where there are no driveways and others with inadequate off-street parking, safety concerns or other constraints.

“The changes are not yet fully developed, and they will be communicated to residents over the course of a number of years.”

The City Council could give final approval to changes in January.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilChristopher TaylorWinter WeatherWinterparking
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content