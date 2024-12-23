Ann Arbor City Council considering ban on street parking during severe winter weather

The City of Ann Arbor is considering changes to its parking rules during heavy snowstorms.

Currently, parking during snow emergencies is regulated by the odd/even ban. That’s where parking on even numbered dates is banned on the side of a street with even numbered addresses and the opposite for odd numbered dates.

An ordinance under consideration would prohibit all street parking, with some exemptions, during heavy snowstorms. But Mayor Christopher Taylor says there’s still a ways to go before it would be enforced.

Exemptions would include disability plates and placards, streets where there are no driveways and others with inadequate off-street parking, safety concerns or other constraints.

“The changes are not yet fully developed, and they will be communicated to residents over the course of a number of years.”

The City Council could give final approval to changes in January.

