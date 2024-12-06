City of Ann Arbor invests in improved snowplow services

Ann Arbor City Council recently approved $500,000 of additional budgeting to improve neighborhood snowplowing efforts.

Ann Arbor has contracted Saline Township’s KBK Landscaping to have more snowplows on the road this winter.

Public Works Manager Paul Matthews says he hopes this will allow them to have additional resources to help neighborhoods across the city. He adds even with the additional help, the city would like more assistance from residents.

“If cars were removed and put in driveways, it would really help the process and make sure we only have to come to a neighborhood once to plow. We don’t have to replow and replow, because we missed a curb or maybe had to go around a parked car.”

Matthews says if you are unable to put your vehicle in the driveway, ask neighbors for help in finding additional space.

