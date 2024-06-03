Ann Arbor City Council to discuss new apartment building project and snow removal ordinance

Tonight’s Ann Arbor City Council meeting will feature two major public hearings: one on a new housing project and what happens if the owners don’t clear snow in a timely manner.

The project is a proposed 14-story apartment building in the five-corners area at Packard and State Streets. According to the city staff report, it would include 376 units on a 1.3-acre site.

First Ward Councilmember Lisa Disch says the parcel will provide over 10 times the housing that is currently there.

“The building will achieve LEED Gold. It will incorporate passive house principles. There will be solar panels integrated into the roof, and natural gas will only be used for auxiliary hot water generation.”

The other public hearing regards new rules on sidewalk snow removal. The ordinance is being modified to increase fines for failure to timely remove snowfall from sidewalks and sets higher fines for commercial and multi-family dwellings than single-family, duplexes and townhouses.

The meeting begins at 7 PM at City Hall.

