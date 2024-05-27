Ann Arbor City Council to examine potential changes to snow removal ordinance

Memorial Day may not be a time to think about the white stuff, but the City of Ann Arbor is looking to make some changes to laws regarding the timely removal of snow from sidewalks.

One modification would increase the potential fines for commercial and multi-unit housing like apartment and condo developments. Currently their fines are the same as single-family residents, duplexes and townhouses.

Another change that has the strong support of Councilmember Jenn Cornell would have the citations issued electronically instead of just by mail.

“The person who owns the property might not be local, so this allows for expanded notification options, either by phone or my email, as well as snail mail to whom is the owner’s agent.”

Under the proposal, fines for a single-family residence would range from $60 to $100 for a first infraction. Multi-family and commercial parcels would see initial fines from $250 to $500. Accommodations will be made for the infirmed or disabled.

A public hearing on the changes is scheduled for the June 3rd City Council meeting.

