Ann Arbor Renters Commission seeks diverse perspectives in prospective new members

The Ann Arbor Renters Commission is seeking new members to help advise city policy that affects renters.

The commission was formed to make recommendations to city council on rental legislation and practices. The application is open to anyone with experience renting in Ann Arbor.

Kristen Vander Lugt is an office manager for the City of Ann Arbor. She says the commission would like to seek perspectives from under-represented groups, young people, and those who have experienced homelessness reflected within the commission.

“Definitely an issue that impacts renters in the city of Ann Arbor is maybe being priced out of their current unit or needing to move for another reason, so those are all kind of contributing factors."

The commission plans to focus on defining housing codes for rental properties, enforcing such violations, and coordinating with other local organizations on education efforts.

In addition, those who can offer a legal perspective on housing policy, residents from low-income backgrounds, and those who have experienced homelessness are encouraged to apply. But the commission is open to any applicant that brings a diverse perspective to the commission.

Beginning June 1st, there will be five voting vacancies on the commission.

