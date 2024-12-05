Ann Arbor Police increasing patrols and setting up more warning signs in high-crash areas

Ann Arbor has announced a higher police presence will be established in three high vehicle crash corridors in the city.

The corridors are Washtenaw from Geddes to Huron Parkway, Packard from Fifth to Turnberry, and Jackson from Burwood to Gralake Avenue. It’s part of a multi-national effort called Vision Zero to reduce traffic-related deaths and injuries.

Ann Arbor Police Lt. Mike Scherba says they were selected after a complex study of where the worst traffic problems are occurring.

“This is where we are seeing our most dangerous activities, as far as severe crashes and/or fatalities over the last five years. And for this reason, we are going to create safety corridors to address this.”

Signs will be erected to notify motorists of the safety corridors, and patrols will be stepped up in areas with an increased focus on traffic laws.

