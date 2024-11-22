MDOT adjusts speed limit on US-23 flex route

Commuters on US-23 between M-14 and M-36 may have noticed a slight change to the Flex Route. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has removed the flex lane’s 60-mph speed limit as of Thursday.

MDOT Traffic Safety and Operations Engineer Stephanie Palmer says MDOT commissioned a traffic study through Michigan State University to receive driver feedback. The study found that drivers were generally confused by the speed limit differences between the flex lane and the main highway.

Palmer adds this discrepancy created a higher risk for accidents.

“The 60-mph speed limit, it was causing more differentials in speed, which could be a safety issue. So, for that reason, we’re not recommending the 60-mph speed when the shoulder’s open anymore.”

MDOT will now only post specific speed limits when they are observed to be lower and apply them equally to all lanes along US-23.

