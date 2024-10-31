TheRide awarded state funds for infrastructure improvement project

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority received a $200,000 Michigan Department of Transportation grant for downtown infrastructure improvements.

The grant, part of MDOT’s Shared Streets and Spaces program, will support the Fourth Avenue Street and Improvement project.

AAATA senior project manager Gretchen Johnson says the project, in collaboration with the Downtown Development Authority and the Ann Arbor Housing Commission, aims to expand Fourth Avenue near the bus station. Johnson says the grant will help them build infrastructure for increased foot traffic and transit needs for an affordable housing development project on Fifth Avenue.

“We use Fourth Avenue kind of as an extension for the transit mall, the transit center that we have where we can park some of our buses. So, we wanted to improve Fourth Avenue for pedestrian, customers, anyone using the downtown area.”

Construction for the Fourth Avenue Street and Improvement project is anticipated to begin in 2026 or 2027.

