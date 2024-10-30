© 2024 WEMU
Development group breaks ground on Ann Arbor's upcoming housing complex

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 30, 2024 at 5:06 AM EDT
Ground was broken in Ann Arbor on Tuesday for the largest affordable housing unit in 45 years.

The Union at A2 will be a 250-unit development on Commerce Blvd. on Ann Arbor’s west side. The $82 million project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2026. It will feature one, two and three-bedroom apartments for households at 70% or below the area median income.

The Annex Group, based in Indianapolis, is the developer of the project. Vice-President of Development Ryan Clark said in a statement, with waitlists over two years at other nearby affordable housing communities, Union at A2 will provide a new modern development for 250 families to call home.

Among numerous grants and funding assistance, the development was awarded a loan of $3 million by the Ann Arbor Housing Commission.

Related Content