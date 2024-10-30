Development group breaks ground on Ann Arbor's upcoming housing complex

Ground was broken in Ann Arbor on Tuesday for the largest affordable housing unit in 45 years.

The Union at A2 will be a 250-unit development on Commerce Blvd. on Ann Arbor’s west side. The $82 million project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2026. It will feature one, two and three-bedroom apartments for households at 70% or below the area median income.

The Annex Group, based in Indianapolis, is the developer of the project. Vice-President of Development Ryan Clark said in a statement, with waitlists over two years at other nearby affordable housing communities, Union at A2 will provide a new modern development for 250 families to call home.

Among numerous grants and funding assistance, the development was awarded a loan of $3 million by the Ann Arbor Housing Commission.

