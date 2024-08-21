Ann Arbor City Council shopping for developers for new housing project on West Washington lot

The Ann Arbor City Council is back to looking for a new developer for a longtime blighted property downtown. The building and property at 415 West Washington have been sitting empty for decades. The city wants to see a new housing development on the site.

The Council agreed in June to enter negotiations with local developer 4M, but the company pulled out a few weeks later.

The Council this week approved to contract with a seller’s agent or broker to sell the property.

Community Services Area Administrator Derek Delacourt says that is a better option than putting out an RFP.

“We think that is the best process to move forward. Certainly, there are different processes that apply to different projects. But certainly, in this instance, this the one that staff is recommending.”

The city is requiring the development include at least 15 affordable housing units or 15%, whichever is greater. It also protects the Treeline Trail and an old chimney that is used by chimney sweeps.

