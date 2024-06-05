Contaminated Ann Arbor site may get cleaned up for new housing development

The City of Ann Arbor may finally have a solution of what to do with the long-contaminated site at 415 W. Washington St.

The site was home to a gas station in the '80s and '90s, and gas and diesel storage tanks leaked into the soil. The city owns the property, and, for years, has looked for ways to get it cleaned up and developed.

The City Council has approved entering into a six-month negotiating window with developer 4M of the possible sale of 415 Washington for multi-family dwellings.

Mayor Christopher Taylor says what’s being proposed is all the city could hope for.

“We have a proposal to have a conversation about a carbon-negative building, about affordable and workforce housing, about full-site remediation, construction of the Treeline Trail, preservation of the Chimney Swift habitat and so forth.”

Some on council and in the public expressed concerns there was no Request for Proposals submitted ahead of the deal with 4M, but others say previous RFPs for site went nowhere due to the contamination.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org