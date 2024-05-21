© 2024 WEMU
Two new housing projects to get hearings at Tuesday night's Ann Arbor Planning Commission meeting

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 21, 2024 at 6:04 AM EDT
Home For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House.
CARL A DEAN/Shutterstock / CARL A DEAN
/
Shutterstock
Home For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House.

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission will be hearing about a pair of housing developments at tonight’s meeting.

The Veridian at County Farm Park South development calls for redesigning six buildings being proposed to increase the number of dwellings to 121. The project, which on the west side of Platt Road between Washtenaw and Huron Parkway, has already been approved for 110 units.

The modifications change the types of buildings and the number of units in each. It now includes 24 studio apartments instead of the original 11, with a few smaller changes as well.

The other development seeks to build an 8-unit, 32-bedroom townhome-style complex on Mary Court. The four houses currently on the site would be razed for the new construction. The owners want to cater to University of Michigan students looking for housing.

Tonight’s meeting begins at 7 PM in City Council Chambers at Ann Arbor City Hall.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
