Ann Arbor apartment redevelopment coming soon, public information session scheduled

Developers are planning to expand an apartment complex on Ann Arbor’s south side.

The owners of the Woodbury Gardens Apartments and Townhomes are seeking to redevelop the property into a seven-story apartment complex.

Brett Lenart is the Planning Manager for the City of Ann Arbor. He says that prior to development the owners will need to rezone the property to accommodate for higher-density housing.

“So. in this case, because they’re seeking a rezoning, that site plans is going to accompany a legislative request to the city to change the zoning designation for this property."

The developers will need approval for the site plan and rezoning from Ann Arbor’s city council and planning commission to move forward with their plan.

An information session on the redevelopment will be held via Zoom on December 7th at 6:30 PM.

