Ann Arbor Planning Commission to discuss possible construction of new downtown skyscrapers

Two high-rise plans—one in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor, the other nearby—will be discussed at tonight’s Planning Commission meeting.

One plan calls for the old Chase Bank building located at the corner of Main and Washington Streets to be demolished. It would be replaced with a 215,000 square foot mixed-use tower.

The early plans are for the first two floors to be set aside for restaurant space, the next 13 floors would include 200 hotel rooms and the top six floors would be apartments.

One of the challenges is that 24 floors is above the city’s limits for buildings.

The other development would demolish nearly the entire block that borders 4th and 5th Avenues and Packard and Madison Streets. It would be replaced by a development with about 450 apartments and could be as high as 12 stories.

The Planning Commission will discuss both plans at tonight’s meeting beginning at 7 p.m. over Zoom.

