Ann Arbor City Council expected to approve sale of former YMCA Lot

The plan to build a high-rise housing development on the site of the old YMCA in downtown Ann Arbor is expected to take a step forward tonight.

Ann Arbor City Council will vote on a resolution to sell the property on William Street next to the Blake Transit Center to the Ann Arbor Housing Development Corporation. The price tag for the sale is about $6.2 million, which is fair market value.

The plan is to build a dual-tower high-rise that would include nearly 300 units with both affordable and market-rate options.

Early plans for the project show the high rise to be 18 stories tall. Nearly one-third of the units are expected to be set aside as affordable. The first reading of the resolution passed unanimously two weeks ago.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at City Hall and will also be streamed online.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org