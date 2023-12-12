Potential high-rise development in Ann Arbor may force Pinball Pete's to relocate

A developer is looking to build high-rise apartments where Ann Arbor’s Pinball Pete’s arcade is located. It’s still unclear what the fate of the business will be.

A Georgia-based development company is looking to purchase the property Pinball Pete’s arcade currently rents. Developers proposed a 17-story complex that would cater to University of Michigan students.

Ted Arnold is the president of Pinball Pete’s. He says the business has no intention of closing its doors and would relocate if needed. It’s ultimately the choice of the developers, but Arnold says he would strongly prefer to keep the arcade's current, central location.

“Basically, if the developers meet all the criteria that the city has, I hate to say it, but it’s almost like they can’t be stopped.”

At a meeting with developers last week, community members expressed support for the arcade. Arnold says he was surprised by the public outpouring hopes developers will consider allowing the arcade to keep its current location.

The issue will be further discussed at the upcoming Ann Arbor Planning Commission meeting on December 19th at 7PM.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org