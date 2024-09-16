© 2024 WEMU
Ann Arbor National Community Survey shows residents want more improvements in housing and utilities

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 16, 2024 at 5:44 AM EDT
Downtown Ann Arbor traffic
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org
Downtown Ann Arbor traffic

A survey of Ann Arbor residents shows high marks for quality of life but still see problems with DTE and the cost of housing.

The National Community Survey sampled about 3,000 Ann Arbor residents in June and July asking them about services, amenities and other aspects of living in the city.

Ann Arbor City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says it's important to get regular feedback from the community about the services they provide.

"It helps us to either have what we are doing affirmed, and it also helps us to know areas where the community would hope that we can do more or do better."

Ratings for the overall quality of service by DTE saw a sharp decline from the previous survey in 2022. Affordable quality housing is also a major concern with only 11% satisfied with its availablity.

