Ann Arbor City Council to discuss potential amendments to home business ordinance

The City of Ann Arbor is looking for ways to make it easier for residents to start a home business.

The city council is asking the administration to propose amendments to Ann Arbor’s home occupation ordinance. Council members want to allow more flexibility for home businesses, including accessory commercial units, or ACUs.

5th Ward Council member Jenn Cornell says making changes can make it easier for someone to start what could eventually become a successful business.

“I started my first business in a garage, and I don’t know if it was legal, but I did it. And I ended up growing that business, hiring people and creating jobs through that.”

The study will consider issues like maximum permissible floor space, the number of customers per day and non-resident employees.

The report and proposed ordinance amendments are due back to the City Council by the end of the year.

