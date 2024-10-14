© 2024 WEMU
MDOT hosting public forum to discuss latest US-23 improvement study

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 14, 2024 at 5:49 AM EDT
US-23 near Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti
Doug Kerr
/
Flickr
US-23 near Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti

The Michigan Department of Transportation is holding an open house next Monday to update the public on its latest plans for US-23 in Washtenaw County.

MDOT says the scope of the original US-23 project has changed. They’re moving forward with a new alternative plan that they say better meets the needs of the community.

University Region Planner Michael Davis says, for example, some of the changes will lessen the impact on the Border-to-Border Trail under the Huron River bridge.

“So, there has been a lot of work on that to try to find better detour routes and a better construction schedule, and I think we have a really good plan that minimizes impacts to folks who are already going to be building that.”

The open house will be held next Monday, October 21st in the Morris Lawrence Building at Washtenaw Community College from noon to 2 PM and 4 PM to 7 PM. Short presentations on the project will be given on the half hours.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
