MDOT hosting public forum to discuss latest US-23 improvement study

The Michigan Department of Transportation is holding an open house next Monday to update the public on its latest plans for US-23 in Washtenaw County.

MDOT says the scope of the original US-23 project has changed. They’re moving forward with a new alternative plan that they say better meets the needs of the community.

University Region Planner Michael Davis says, for example, some of the changes will lessen the impact on the Border-to-Border Trail under the Huron River bridge.

“So, there has been a lot of work on that to try to find better detour routes and a better construction schedule, and I think we have a really good plan that minimizes impacts to folks who are already going to be building that.”

The open house will be held next Monday, October 21st in the Morris Lawrence Building at Washtenaw Community College from noon to 2 PM and 4 PM to 7 PM. Short presentations on the project will be given on the half hours.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

