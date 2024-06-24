Washtenaw Road Commission set to listen to public's opinions on road millage renewal

Washtenaw County officials are holding a hybrid meeting this morning to talk to residents about the upcoming Roads and Non-motorized Millage renewal.

The 0.5 mill renewal is up for a vote on the August 6th primary ballot. The dollars raised are used for local road projects and the Border-to-Border Trail System and the Connecting Communities Grant Program.

The four-year renewal will raise about $11 million a year.

Washtenaw County Road Commission Managing Director Matt MacDonell says $5 million of that goes to the upkeep of county streets.

“We invest those dollars into the communities which the money has raised. That’s the strength of the plan. We put forth a plan, so that voters, they know exactly what we’re going to do for the next four years."

Today’s hybrid meeting begins at 11:30 AM at the Washtenaw County Road Commission Office on N. Zeeb Road.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org