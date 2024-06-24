© 2024 WEMU
Washtenaw Road Commission set to listen to public's opinions on road millage renewal

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 24, 2024 at 6:14 AM EDT
The completed trail within the Chelsea-Stockbridge Corridor is 4.7 miles of rolling, road-separated, non-motorized trail that roughly parallels M-52 between Werkner Road and North Territorial Road.

Washtenaw County officials are holding a hybrid meeting this morning to talk to residents about the upcoming Roads and Non-motorized Millage renewal.

The 0.5 mill renewal is up for a vote on the August 6th primary ballot. The dollars raised are used for local road projects and the Border-to-Border Trail System and the Connecting Communities Grant Program.

The four-year renewal will raise about $11 million a year.

Washtenaw County Road Commission Managing Director Matt MacDonell says $5 million of that goes to the upkeep of county streets.

“We invest those dollars into the communities which the money has raised. That’s the strength of the plan. We put forth a plan, so that voters, they know exactly what we’re going to do for the next four years."

Today’s hybrid meeting begins at 11:30 AM at the Washtenaw County Road Commission Office on N. Zeeb Road.

