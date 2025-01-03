© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

Ann Arbor City Council member Radina sees housing crisis as city's biggest challenge in 2025

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 3, 2025 at 5:33 AM EST
Ann Arbor City Council Member Travis Radina at the October 2, 2023 City Council meeting.
CTN Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor City Council Member Travis Radina at the October 2, 2023 City Council meeting.

Ann Arbor City Councilman Travis Radina says he expects renters’ rights and housing will continue to be major issues they will be addressing this year.

The Third Ward Democrat says the ordinance banning pre-tenancy and excessive application fees is just the start of what he hopes to accomplish this year. The ordinance is expected to be approved by the City Council on Monday.

Radina says he’s next looking toward a rent transparency ordinance.

“You see a lot of really egregious fees that are unnecessary, and they are hiding the true cost of rent. And so, what we’re asking is for landlords to be up front with possible tenants about what the cost is going to be when they live with them.”

Radina says that ordinance should be coming soon. He also says they will need to make sure the city has ways to enforce the new ordinances and not just have them on paper

