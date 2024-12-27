Ann Arbor Mayor Taylor planning major updates to city's infrastructure for 2025

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor says he hopes the city will continue on the path they have set for the new year. That includes improving basic services and quality of life.

Mayor Taylor says he wants to continue to see roadway improvements throughout the city, ensuring they are safe for all users including bicyclists and pedestrians. He says he also wants to make sure the city’s water infrastructure continues to be maintained and improved.

“We’re going to work hard to ensure that water continues to be provided, pure and clean, affecting modernizations over the course of time to our water treatment plant, working on stormwater improvements and making sure that the solid waste gets treated in a manner that ensures it is safely downstream.”

Taylor says we all know that Ann Arbor is facing a housing crisis. He says it’s due to decades of artificially low growth.

Taylor says he and the City Council will work with the administration to encourage new development wherever it is feasible.

