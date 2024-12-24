Updated renters' ordinance approaching final approval by Ann Arbor City Council

The Ann Arbor City Council is moving toward passing major changes to help residential renters.

The ordinance would regulate rental applications fees and ban pre-tenancy fees. Application fees could not exceed $50 and must be disclosed on any advertisement or posting related to the residential premises.

The landlord would be required to fully refund the application fee if the applicant isn’t offered an apartment and must be done so no later than 60 days after the fee is received.

Third Ward Democrat Travis Radina introduced the ordinance. He says the change is overdue.

“Over the last several years, the Renters Commission and each of us have received numerous complaints from residents about landlords charging hundreds or even thousands of dollars and often non-refundable, pre-tenancy fees to perspective tenants who are simply trying to find stable housing to live their lives in Ann Arbor.”

The Council gave the ordinance preliminary approval earlier this month. A public hearing and final vote are scheduled for January 6th.

