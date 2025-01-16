State Rep. from Ann Arbor fears her rent control bill may never see daylight

A bill to repeal Michigan’s ban on local rent controls has been introduced in the state House but may not even get a hearing.

Ann Arbor Representative Democrat Carrie Rheingans sponsored the repeal of the 1988 law. However, Republican leadership has referred it to the Government Operations Committee where it is likely to remain.

Rheingans says she’s disappointed because it’s an issue that needs to be discussed.

“My bill is only one of many things that need to happen to address Michigan’s housing crisis, and it is one that is more immediate and has a lot of support, actually, from local municipalities.”

The Detroit, Ann Arbor, Pontiac and Flint City Councils are all on record, asking the Legislature to allow them to implement their own rent stabilization policies.

