Ann Arbor State Rep. Rheingans disappointed in outcome of concluding legislative session

The 102nd Michigan legislative session adjourned for the year with its session still scheduled to conclude January 8th. 47th House District State Representative Carrie Rheingans released a statement after the last Legislature for the year ended in a lame duck session.

Rheingans says she had high hopes when Democrats began their trifecta over the House, Senate, and governorship in 2023. But, she says, she has felt increasingly soured over the past two years as outside influences and lobbying affected her colleagues' voting choices.

“These corporations in Michigan, since we don’t have very good transparency laws, there’s no way to know how much influence they have on people’s election campaigns. And, heck, our state Legislature isn’t even held under the Freedom of Information Act.”

After Senate bills failed to pass due to a lame duck session, she says although the road ahead might be rough for Democrats in Michigan, she will continue the fight to improve the lives of all Michiganders for the 103rd legislature.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

